Ukraine weekly seaport grain exports little changed at 1.16 mln T – APK-Inform

Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports totalled 1.16 million tonnes in the week of Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, almost the same volume that the country exported a week earlier, preliminary data from APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Wheat exports fell to 101,000 tonnes from 260,000 tonnes, while corn shipments jumped to 1.06 million tonnes from 834,000 tonnes, the consultancy said.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week were headed to Egypt, Turkey and Netherlands.

The consultancy said grain exports jumped to about 34.4 million tonnes so far during the 2019-20 July-June season, from 22.9 million tonnes in the same period in 2018-19.

