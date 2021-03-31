Ukraine wheat export prices fall to 5-month lows

Ukrainian wheat export prices have fallen to five-month lows due to limited demand from exporters and a global downward trend, analysts at consultancy APK-Inform said on Wednesday.

Asking prices for 12.5% protein soft milling wheat fell to $251-$256 per tonne FOB Black Sea as of March 30, down $23 from the beginning of the previous week, they said in a report.

Low quality feed wheat cost $247-$252 per tonne FOB.

APK-Inform also said a global downward trend had affected Ukrainian corn export prices which lost up to $6 a tonne over the past week and stood at $244-$251 CPT (carriage paid to) Black Sea.

Ukraine is among world’s major grain exporters and plans to supply more than 45 million tonnes to foreign markets in the 2020/21 season which runs from July to June.

As of March 29 it had exported 34.8 million tonnes, including 14.2 million tonnes of wheat and 15.9 million tonnes of corn, government data showed.

