Ukraine wheat export prices flat over past week

Ukrainian soft milling wheat export prices remained almost unchanged over the past week, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday.

Asking prices for Ukrainian-origin 12.5% protein wheat stood at $278 to $285 per tonne FOB Black Sea, the consultancy said in a report.

Lower quality 11.5% wheat was quoted between $276 and $284 per tonne, it said.

APK-Inform said export prices for Ukrainian corn added $2 a tonne to $259-$262 while barley prices have risen by $4-$6 a tonne to $253-$261 FOB Black Sea.

Ukraine, a major global grain exporter, has sold abroad 30.9 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2020/21 July-June season, almost 21% less than in the same period a season earlier.

The volume included 13.3 million tonnes of wheat, 13.1 million tonnes of corn and 3.96 million tonnes of barley, the economy ministry data showed.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season while the government has said exports could decline to 45.4 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a weaker harvest.

