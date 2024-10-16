Ukraine winter grain sowing 72% complete, ministry says

Ukrainian farmers had sown 3.73 million hectares of winter grains for the 2025 harvest as of Oct. 14, or 72% of the expected area of 5.19 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

It said the area included 3.35 million hectares of winter wheat, or 74.8% of the projected area. Winter wheat generally accounts for 95% of overall Ukrainian wheat output each year.

Farmers also sowed 331,700 hectares of winter barley and 51,600 hectares of rye.

There was no comparative data or further details in the ministry’s statement.

The ministry said last year that farmers had sown 3.3 million hectares of winter grains as of Oct. 16, 2023, including 3 million hectares of winter wheat.

The 2025 winter wheat area is seen at around 4.5 million hectares, it said, but Ukrainian farmers could increase that to more than 5 million hectares to compensate for a decline in the winter rapeseed area.

Ukraine has completed the 2024 wheat harvest, threshing around 22 million metric tons, the same volume it harvested in 2023.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)