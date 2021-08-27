Ukraine’s 2021/22 grain exports rise 2% to 6.5 mln t so far -ministry

Ukraine has exported almost 6.5 million tonnes of grain since the start of the 2021/22 July-June season versus 6.4 million exported at the same point a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed.

That included 3.1 million tonnes of wheat, 2.2 million tonnes of barley and 1.17 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Ukraine plans to thresh about 76 million tonnes of grain in 2021, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020.

The ministry last week said farmers had almost completed the 2021 wheat harvest, threshing 32 million tonnes from 97.6% of the sown area.

The government has said that grain exports could rise to 56 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season, including 20.7 million tonnes of wheat, 30.7 million tonnes of corn and 4.1 million tonnes of barley.

Ukraine exported 44.7 million tonnes of grain in the 2020/21 season. That included 23.1 million tonnes of corn, 16.6 million tonnes of wheat and 4.2 million tonnes of barley.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)