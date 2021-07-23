Ukraine’s 2021/22 grain exports up 49% yr/yr so far

Ukraine’s grain export has jumped to 1.66 million tonnes in the new 2021/22 July-June season, up 49% from the same point a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

That included 399,000 tonnes of wheat, 426,000 tonnes of barley and 824,000 tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Ukraine plans to thresh around 76 million tonnes of grain in 2021 compared to 65 million tonnes in 2020.

The government has said grain exports could rise to 56 million tonnes including 20.7 million tonnes of wheat, 30.7 million tonnes of corn and 4.1 million tonnes of barley.

Exports totalled 44.6 million tonnes in 2020/21.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)