Ukraine’s 2022 spring crop sowing nearly 76% complete

Ukraine’s farmers have sown 8.7 million hectares for the 2022 spring crops sowing, 22% less than at the same date in 2021, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Thursday, citing official data.

The union said Ukraine planned to sow 11.45 million hectares of spring grains this year, 3.5 to 4 million hectares less than in 2021 due to the Russian invasion, the “occupation of territories” and mining.

The official data shows that farmers had sown 188,000 hectares of spring wheat, 918,000 hectares of spring barley, 3.239 million hectares of corn and some other commodities.

It shows the area under spring wheat could total 190,000 hectares, 900,000 hectares of spring barley and 3.9 million hectares of corn.

Ukraine’s agriculture ministry gave no 2022 grain crop outlook. It has said the sowing area could fall 20% this year due to fighting with Russian troops in many regions.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)