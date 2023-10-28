Ukraine’s 2023 harvest at 63.2 mln T so far – ministry

Ukraine, a major global grain producer, has harvested 63.2 million metric tons of grain and oilseeds from the new 2023 harvest so far, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry gave no comparative data.

It said 43.4 million tons of grain and 19.6 million tons of oilseeds had been threshed. The harvest will end late this year, depending on the weather.

The volume included 22.4 million tons of wheat, 5.9 million tons of barley, 398,200 tons of peas, 13.3 million tons of corn and smaller contributions from other cereals.

The ministry also said farmers had harvested 4 million tons of rapeseed and 11 million tons of sunseed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by David Evans)