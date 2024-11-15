Ukraine’s 2024 grain harvest is 95.7% complete, at 52.1 mln tons

Ukraine has harvested 52.1 million metric tons of grain from 95.7% of the planted area by Nov. 14, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The volume included 22.4 million tons of wheat, 5.6 million tons of barley, 470,500 tons of peas and 22.3 million tons of corn. Farmers have threshed 88% of corn area.

Farmers also harvested almost 10 million tons of sunflower from 96.5% of the planted area. They almost completed the harvest of rapeseed at 3.5 million tons and soybeans at 5.8 million tons.

The ministry has forecast the 2024 corn harvest at about 25 million tons and the wheat crop at about 22 million tons.

It expects a 2024 grain harvest of about 54 million tons and a total crop, including oilseeds, of 77 million tons.

Ukraine will meet its winter sowing target for the 2025 harvest despite difficult weather conditions, Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval said this month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)