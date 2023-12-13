Ukraine’s exports via alternative Black Sea route could jump to 5 mln T in December

Ukrainian exports through the alternative Black Sea corridor could increase to 5 million metric tons in December from 3.8 million tons in November, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a senior Ukrainian government official as saying on Tuesday.

Ukraine launched the corridor hugging the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria in August, after Moscow withdrew from the U.N. brokered Black Sea grain export deal in July and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets.

Deputy infrastructure minister Yuriy Vaskov told foreign diplomats that Ukraine exported 2 million tons of cargo in October and 280,000 tons in September via the alternative route.

The maximum volume of cargo exported via the UN-brokered corridor amounted to 4.2 million tons in October 2022, he added.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said if the alternative corridor proved stable it could help Ukraine increase GDP growth by up to 8 percent next year.

Vaskov said 241 ships had exported a total of 8.6 million tons of cargo, including 6 million tons of agricultural goods, since the alternative corridor started operating in August.

The number of ships rose to 110 in November from 52 in October.

Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, says its grain exportable surplus totals 50 million tons in the 2023/24 July-June season.

The country had exported 13.9 million tons of grain as of Dec. 8.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Alexandra Hudson)