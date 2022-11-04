Ukraine’s government cancels ban on exports of coking coal

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on the Telegram messenger that the relevant amendments had been made to the list of goods that are subject to export licensing.

Ukraine’s Cabinet banned coking coal exports in early September. The decision was made to ensure proper preparation for and passage of the heating season – in particular, the accumulation of sufficient fuel reserves for thermal generation.

The government was also seeking to prevent abuses and manipulations concerning the quality of the coal that can be used in thermal generation during the heating season.

Ukrainian state standards allow the use of coking coal as part of fuel mixtures for thermal power stations, combined heat and power plants, and boiler houses.

Source: The New Voice of Ukraine