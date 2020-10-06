Ukraine’s grain exports down 14.9% so far in 2020/21 season

Ukraine’s grain exports have fallen 14.9% so far in the season that runs from July 2020 to June 2021, to 12.3 million tonnes, the economy ministry said.

That included 8.7 million tonnes of wheat – around 50% of the volume permitted for exports this season – 2.9 million tonnes of barley, and 678,000 tonnes of corn.

Ukraine accounts for about 16% of global grain exports, and sold 57.2 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.

The government has said exports could decline to 47.4 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a weaker harvest.

The economy ministry expects the 2020 grain crop to fall to about 68 million tonnes from 2019’s record of 75.1 million tonnes because of adverse weather.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jan Harvey)