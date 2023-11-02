Ukraine’s grain exports drop to 9.2 mln T in current season – ministry

Ukraine’s grain exports have fallen to 9.24 million metric tons so far in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The ministry gave no direct comparative data, but said that by Nov. 2 last year Ukraine had exported 13.38 million tons of grain.

The exported volume this season included 4.6 million tons of wheat, 3.8 million tons of corn and 682,000 tons of barley. In the previous season Ukraine exported 5.1 million tons of wheat, 7.1 million tons of corn and 1.1 million tons of barley.

While the ministry gave no explanation for the decrease, traders and farmers’ unions have said blocked Ukrainian Black Sea ports and Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River are the main reasons for lower exports.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

The government said in a resolution published on Wednesday that new export regime would be introduced for key food commodities aimed at preventing abuses, such as tax avoidance in the exports.

Ukraine’s government expects it to harvest 79 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with its 2023/24 exportable surplus totalling about 50 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)