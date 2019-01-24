Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Ukraine’s Kernel boosts grain, oilseeds, sunoil export in H1 2018/19

Ukraine’s Kernel boosts grain, oilseeds, sunoil export in H1 2018/19

in Freight News 24/01/2019

Ukraine’s leading agriculture holding company Kernel boosted its grain and oilseed exports by 66 percent to 3.1 million tonnes in the first half of the current 2018/19 July-June season, the company said this week.

* The company also increased its exports of sunflower oil by 8 percent to 777,000 tonnes. Kernel shipped its sunoil mostly to Iraq, India and China, it said in a statement.

* Ukraine harvested a record 70.1 million tonnes of grain in 2018 and the government has said the exports could exceed 47 million tonnes in 2018/19.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software