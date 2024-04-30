Ukraine’s Naftogaz boosts gas output by 12% in Q1, CEO says

Ukraine’s biggest natural gas producer state-run firm Naftogaz increased gas output by 12% in the first quarter of 2024 year-on-year despite constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy system, Naftogaz CEO said on Monday.

“Our goal is to maintain this trend and achieve production growth by the end of the year,’ Oleksiy Chernyshov said in a statement.

He did not provide exact volume figures.

Naftogaz said its gas producing branch exceeded the existing plan and achieved the “highest production for the corresponding period over the past two years”.

The company said the highest production rates were in the eastern regions.

Naftogas said this month Ukraine had already produced enough natural gas to meet the country’s domestic needs.

Ukrainian gas production increased to 18.7 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023 from 18.5 bcm in 2022, while local consumption fell to around 19 bcm in 2023.

Ukraine consumed about 27 bcm of gas in 2021 before the full-scale war with Russia, making it one of Europe’s biggest users of the fuel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)