Ukraine’s natural gas reserves at close to 16 bcm -Naftogaz

Ukraine’s natural gas reserves stand at around 16 billion cubic metres, the CEO of top energy firm Naftogaz said on Thursday.

“Naftogaz is absolutely ready for the upcoming winter. Around 16 billion cubic metres of gas have been accumulated in storage,” CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said in televised comments.

Chernyshov last month said Naftogaz did not plan to import gas in the 2023/24 heating season.

Ukraine uses gas mostly for heating, and says it has nearly completed repairs of power systems following Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure last winter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Jason Neely)