Ukraine’s October grain exports up 59%, ministry says

Ukraine’s October grain exports rose 58.6% to 3.95 million metric tons from 2.49 million tons a year earlier on higher shipments of corn, barley and wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

This included 1.64 million tons of wheat, 1.92 million tons of corn and 376,000 tons of barley, the ministry said.

It said grain exports in the 2024/25 July-June season had reached 14.4 million tons as of November 1, up from about 9.2 million tons a year ago.

This included 7.7 million tons of wheat, 4.7 million tons of corn and 1.7 million tons of barley.

Ukraine’s government and farm associations have agreed to limit wheat exports in the 2024/25 season to 16.2 million tons to retain sufficient supplies for the domestic market.

Traders have used almost 47.8% of the agreed wheat export quota so far. There are no curbs on exports of other commodities.

The 2024 combined grain and oilseed crop is expected to fall to 77 million tons, including about 54 million tons of grain, the ministry has said.

Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2023/24 marketing season rose to about 51 million tons from 49.2 million tons the previous year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)