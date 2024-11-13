Ukraine’s rolled steel output, exports rise so far in 2024, union says

Ukrainian steel makers have increased rolled steel production by 20.6% so far in 2024 and boosted exports by 53.5%, local steel producers’ union Ukrmetprom said.

The union said late on Monday that rolled steel output reached 5.3 million tons in January-October versus 4.4 million tons a year earlier, while exports rose to 3.7 million tons from 2.4 million.

Ukraine is a major global steel maker and exporter but its production has fallen sharply since start of war with Russia in 2022 as it lost several big steel plants in the east of the country.

The potential loss of the only domestic source of coking coal needed for steel production could be an additional test for the Ukrainian steel industry, with Russian troops only a few kilometres away from the mine in Pokrovsk, which continues to operate.

Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of Ukrmetprom, told Reuters last month that the loss of the Pokrovsk mine could cause steel production to slump to 2-3 million tons a year from 7.5 million tons expected in 2024.

Metal exports were worth almost $2 billion in the first eight months of this year, according to trade data, money needed to keep Ukraine going two and a half years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Steel and agricultural products traditionally dominate Ukrainian exports.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)