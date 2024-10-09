Ukrainian Foreign Minister denounces Russian ‘terrorist’ attacks on shipping

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday denounced Russian missile attacks on two vessels in its southern ports as a “deliberate terrorist tactic”.

“In just two days, Russian ballistic attacks damaged two civilian cargo vessels in Odesa….,” Sybiha wrote on X.

“This is a deliberate terrorist tactic. We must join forces of all responsible states and organisations to…ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and global food security.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ron Popeski)