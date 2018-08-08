Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister: Ports of Berdiansk and Mariupol experience problems due to actions of Russia

Russia uses the illegally constructed Crimean Bridge and its naval forces in the Sea of Azov to discourage shipowners from entering Ukrainian ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk.

“This is being done to destabilize the situation in the Azov region of Ukraine, but I am sure that our joint efforts with the partners in the region, who are members of the coalition against Russia, will prevent [Russia] from going through with. Bryansk and Mariupol experience certain problems, but the overall situation in the region is stable, the ports are functioning. At the same time, we are working with our partners to introduce sanctions against Russian Black Sea ports,” Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said on the air of 112 TV channel.

According to him, various scenarios of counteracting Russia are being worked out right now, including restriction of calls of vessels with European registration at Russian ports.

According to Omelyan, Russia’s actions have entailed a 10% decrease in calls at the ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk, accounting for hundreds of millions of hryvnia in losses.

Source: Ukrinform