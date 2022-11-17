Ukrainian winter crops are in good or satisfactory states -forecasters

Ukrainian winter grain and rape crops sown for the 2023 harvest are in satisfactory and good condition, the state-run meteorological centre said on Wednesday.

Ukraine traditionally plants winter wheat which accounts for more than 95% of the overall wheat output. The plants are sown in autumn and harvested in the first half of the next summer.

The wheat harvest totalled around 19 million tonnes in 2022.

“The meteorological conditions of the first ten days of November were satisfactory for the vegetation of winter crops,” weather forecasters said in a report.

They said that sunny weather at the beginning of the month and a gradual decrease in temperature had created “favourable conditions” for the hardening of plants.

The Ukrainian agriculture ministry said this week that 2022/23 winter grain sowing was 92% complete at 4.4 million hectares and the acreage included 3.7 million hectares of winter wheat, accounting for 93% of the expected area.

Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest, but a large area has been occupied by Russian troops which invaded Ukraine in February and only 4.6 million hectares were harvested.

