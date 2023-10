UK’s Currys says Greek business has received offers from several potential buyers

British electricals retailer Currys CURY.L on Tuesday said it had received non-binding offers from several potential buyers for its Greek business Kotsovolos, which it is reviewing.

In June, the company announced it would commence a strategic review to evaluate all options for the business.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)