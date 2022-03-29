UK’s P&O Ferries says it cannot rehire fired workers

UK-based P&O Ferries said on Tuesday it was unable to meet the government’s request to rehire around 800 workers it fired earlier this month without notice in favour of cheaper staff, saying doing so would lead it to face financial collapse.

The government has urged P&O to reconsider its action and has said it will force ferry operators docking in its ports to pay the minimum wage.

“The circumstances which led P&O Ferries to make the decision in the first place still apply,” P&O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite said in a letter to Transport Minister Grant Shapps posted on Twitter.

“Complying with your request would deliberately cause the company’s collapse, resulting in the irretrievable loss of an additional 2,200 jobs. I cannot imagine that you would wish to compel an employer to bring about its own downfall.”

British authorities have detained two of the ferries run by P&O, citing safety concerns over a lack of crew familiarisation.

Hebblethwaite said the government’s request to reverse the decision ignored “the situation’s fundamental and factual realities”.

The government’s Department for Transport did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment on Tuesday.

