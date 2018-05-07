UK’s Sullom Voe oil terminal repairs complete, Brent pipeline working – EnQuest

Repairs at Britain’s Sullom Voe oil terminal have been completed, operator EnQuest said late on Sunday, after a defect detected last week had slowed down supply of Brent, the crude which helps underpin a global oil pricing benchmark.

The Brent stream was originally scheduled to load almost 100,000 barrels per day of crude in May and is usually the smallest of five crude grades that underpin the Brent benchmark.

“EnQuest can confirm that repairs to the process pipework at Sullom Voe Terminal are now complete and the incoming Brent and Ninian pipeline systems are operating,” Enquest said in an email.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Sandra Maler)