UKSA sees highest intake for maritime FE learners on record

UKSA’s Further Education student intake for September 2022 is its highest on record, increasing 220 percent on pre-pandemic figures in 2019, with 65 percent from those living on the Isle of Wight.

The world’s largest RYA centre and UK maritime charity has 35 students enrolled on its Maritime Foundation course alongside 13 students undertaking its Adventurous Outdoor Activities course. The total of 48 is the highest UKSA has seen since records began in 2010 – seeing a 77 percent increase on 2021 students and a 23 percent increase on 2020 figures.

Ben Willows, CEO of UKSA, said: “We’re delighted to have seen such a surge in the interest of our FE courses and notably a large proportion of those local to us on the Isle of Wight. These courses are specifically designed to enable young people to learn about and enter the maritime sector, which is full of exciting career opportunities. There are many options available after the completion of GCSEs and the maritime sector is not necessarily an obvious choice for many young people. However, UKSA’s programmes offer employment opportunities across a wide range of different avenues in maritime from watersports and apprenticeships in the wind farm and workboat sectors, to superyachting, and these young people starting their FE programmes have an amazing time ahead of them!”

The Maritime Foundation NCFE (Level 3 Introductory Certificate) two-year course is for school leavers and provides the perfect basis to enter the maritime industry. Although aimed at those who have no prior experience in watersports or yachting, students will leave the course with essential skills, qualifications and knowledge to get onto the career ladder of the maritime industry. Following the course, students will have the experience and qualifications to apply for an array of jobs within the industry including watersports instructor, mate (flotilla or tugs), deck officer (merchant navy) or deckhand (superyachts/workboats).

“Not only does the Maritime Foundation course set students up for a wide range of job opportunities, it’s also popular as a structured pathway into our flagship Superyacht Cadetship course or to go on to do further training for the yachting and watersports industry. For students who are looking to escape the classroom and gain valuable work experience, it’s a great choice,” said Ben.

The Adventurous Outdoor Activities NCFE (Level 3 Diploma) two-year course provides students with in-depth knowledge of the sports and outdoors industries with the opportunity to participate in leading sessions as a coach or instructor. The course is a great choice for those wanting to go onto instructing or further education within a university environment.

“The career options are endless with the Adventurous Outdoor Activities Diploma as students get the chance to learn about anatomy and physiology as well as the effects of nutrition teamed with the principles and practices of the industry. There’s a lot of fun to be had as students gain their RYA Powerboat Level 2 Licence, dinghy instructing, and safety and rescue training as well as first aid,” concluded Ben.

Source: UKSA