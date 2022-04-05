UKSA to launch new Port Operative Apprenticeship Programme to further its maritime career offering

UKSA is launching a new Port Operative Apprenticeship Programme, due to start this summer, as it expands its maritime career pathways.

Isle of Wight based charity, UKSA, has designed the programme to give young people the opportunity to start on the maritime career ladder in a vital port operative role which allows businesses and organisations to deliver cargo on time and within a safe environment. The course will provide students with all the necessary skills, knowledge, and qualifications to carry out port operative duties safely and competently whilst being trained by industry-leading instructors working at UKSA.

In conjunction with the launch, UKSA is looking for interested port operators and employers to get in touch with the aim to forge partnerships for the apprenticeship programme to offer students Government funded work placements.

Starting August 2022, apprentices will undertake initial training at UKSA’s all-inclusive four-acre waterside academy in Cowes, before embarking on 12 months of work-related training. Following this, apprentices will be ready to carry out port operative duties and work on board any type and size of moored or anchored vessel in a port.

Ben Willows, CEO of UKSA said: “Adding the Port Operative Apprenticeship alongside UKSA’s current Workboat Apprenticeship Programme further cements our commitment to providing training pathways that create exciting and more crucially, long-term maritime careers opportunities. It’s a fantastic opportunity for young people to take advantage of with the aim of securing them gainful employment with one of the many fantastic operators we have in the port sector.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to urge any local port operators and businesses to get in touch if they would like to partner with us for the apprenticeship programme to provide vital work placements as part of the course.”

During the course, apprentices will gain qualifications in RYA Powerboat Level 2, a certificate in RYA Marine Radio Short Range and Elementary First Aid. The skills achieved during the training include control vehicle movements, hazards, types of plant and equipment, different types of port operation and UK handled cargo, the importance of commercial principles and how to work safely and professionally. UKSA also has the flexibility on this programme to add on other training modules including STCW dependent on the employers’ specific requirements to make the training a bespoke experience.

Apprentices must be aged 18 and over to attend the course but require no previous experience. Apprentices without a level 1 English and Maths must achieve this and take the test for level 2 prior to taking their end-point assessment.

Source: UKSA