Ulstein and Olympic choose BWTS from Norwegian Greentech

Ulstein Verft has contracted Norwegian Greentech to deliver the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) to two wind farm service vessels that the Norwegian shipyard is constructing for Olympic Group.

The agreement includes an option for delivery of an identical ballast water treatment system to two further vessels.

“We have sold twelve systems to Ulstein Group and eight systems to Olympic since we established Norwegian Greentech. Following several years of a weak newbuilding market for offshore vessels, it is great to see that two key players join forces and maintain the solid collaboration within the maritime cluster in the Sunnmøre region,” says sales engineer Lars-Tore Lynge at Norwegian Greentech.

Norwegian Greentech will supply its energy efficient ballast water treatment system to the two newbuilds. The company has developed a method that combine UV and filters. The chemical-free system has a highly compact design, which is ideal for difficult-to-fit engine or pump rooms.

The two vessels that will be built by Ulstein Verft are both commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) for the offshore wind industry.

Norwegian Greentech will manufacture the ballast water treatment systems at its headquarters in Fosnavåg, Norway, and deliver them to Ulstein Verft. Norwegian Greentech has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“Norway is already among the world’s leading countries when it comes to developing and adopting green maritime technologies. We are still experiencing high activity for retrofitting of BWTS on board existing vessels, but it is important for the supplier industry that the newbuild market for offshore vessels also comes back to life. We are therefore delighted that Ulstein Group and Olympic once again choose our ballast water treatment system,” says Børge Gjelseth, sales and marketing director at Norwegian Greentech.

Norwegian Greentech is a supplier of ballast water treatment systems and other systems for purification of water for use in the aquaculture industry and in the maritime sector. Norwegian Greentech is a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, which is listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo, Norway.

Source: Greentech