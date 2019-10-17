Ultramaxes dominate 2019 newbuilds in Supramax fleet: Bancosta

There was a net addition of 6.7 million dwt added to the Handysize and Supramax trading fleet in the first nine months of 2019, according to new research from ship broker Banchero Costa, with some 4.7 million dwt delivered in the Ultramax sector.

According to Bancosta’s Handy and Supramax Market Outlook, the net increase in deadweight tonnage across the fleet was driven by deliveries of 60,000-64,999 dwt Ultramaxes and of 30,000-39,999 dwt Handysizes.

The 40,000-49,999 dwt Supramax and 20,000-29,999 dwt Handysize categories both declined, as demolitions outweighed new builds.

Net fleet growth across the sector is expected to increase to around 4% in 2019 before slowing to 3% in 2020. However, net Ultramax fleet growth is expected to accelerate to around 14% in 2019 and 15% in 2020.

The Ultramax sector has been well placed in 2019, since the vessels are capable of loading Brazilian and Argentinian standardized 60,000 mt (plus/minus 10%) soybean cargoes in the absence of US-sourced exports to China.

China’s highly tariffed US-sourced purchases have caused Panamax and Ultramax rates to skyrocket in the south Atlantic since July. However, the smaller 40,000-58,000 dwt Supramaxes have benefited less, and have largely been restricted to shorter-duration trans-Atlantic fixtures.

