Based on information provided by a BIMCO owner member, BIMCO updates the information on UN 3077 environmentally hazardous solid bulk cargoes and its relation with the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes ( IMSBC) Code.

Subsequent to our news piece ” UN 3077 Solid Bulk Cargoes – How are they handled in the IMSBC Code” on 27 May 2021, one of our owner members has come forward offering additional information on the shipment of these cargoes based on their experiences. As a result, the interpretation of how these cargoes are handled in the IMSBC Code has been updated and members are hereby informed of this update accordingly. By the same token, BIMCO thanks the member for providing the information and appreciates the time and efforts taken by the member for this contribution.

