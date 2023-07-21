UN says Russia attacks on Ukraine ports risk food security in poor countries

Recent News

  

Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports risk “having far-reaching impacts on global food security, in particular, in developing countries,” the United Nations political affairs chief told the Security Council on Friday.

Rosemary DiCarlo also told the 15-member council that threats about the potential targeting of civilian vessels in Black Sea waters – made by both Russia and Ukraine – are unacceptable.

“Any risk of conflict spillover as a result of a military incident in the Black Sea – whether intentional or by accident – must be avoided at all costs, as this could result in potentially catastrophic consequences to us all,” she said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu;)

