Uncertainty is Starting to Set in the Tanker Market

As the benefits of the “contango” plays have started to evaporate during the past couple of weeks, tanker owners are beginning to take notice of the latest fundamentals to determine the future course of freight rates. As it turns out, things are pretty foggy at the moment. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “in recent weeks, much of the focus in the oil markets has been on the supply side, be it through OPEC+ production cuts, rapidly falling US output or massive refinery run cuts. However, increasingly signs are now pointing to a tentative, albeit fragile demand recovery. The world is still expected to see its largest ever demand contraction, yet, from a more granular level, across the world, positive signs are emerging in many key regions”.

According to Gibson, “China has been ahead of the curve in terms of its demand recovery. Refinery activity increased to 13.16mbd last month, almost identical to April 2019 levels, although much of what is being produced may be exported/stored. Elsewhere in the East, the Indian government expects demand to recover to 80% of normal levels by the end of the month, from around 60% now. However, mobility data has indicated notably lower driving levels. Elsewhere, Japan and Korea recently reported demand levels of 70%. Further south, Malaysia and Thailand have both scaled back lockdown measures, supporting regional fuel demand”.

The shipbroker added that “in the United States, government data shows gasoline demand is steadily recovering, and despite a slight dip last week, has rebounded to about 70% of where it should be for this time of year. Interestingly, demand for jet fuel almost doubled last week butis still only 42% of the levels seen this time last year. Reports from the United Kingdom also showed an increase in gasoline demand, with the UK Petroleum Industry Association reporting that demand had increased to around 55- 60% of typical levels versus just 30-35% earlier in the lockdown. Elsewhere in Europe, similar trends are being observed”.

Gibson also noted that “at a global level, the importance of aviation demand cannot be ignored. Air traffic is increasing in China, whilst flights will gradually resume in India from next week. Elsewhere, airlines including Qantas, JetStar, AirAsia, EasyJet, Vietnam Airlines and Air New Zealand have all announced plans to increase flights over the coming weeks, albeit mostly focused on domestic or short haul routes. However, despite these positive developments, the International Air Transport Association is warning that demand might not return to 2019 levels until 2023-24. Last year, jet fuel accounted for 8% of oil consumption, highlighting its importance in the overall oil market recovery”.

“Despite these positive developments, parts of the world are still grappling with high infection rates. Latin America and Russia are clearly areas for concern. Brazil has overtaken the United Kingdom to become the 3 rd worst affected country and could be forced to implement stricter containment measures, even against political pressure. Given how important the region is as an export outlet for US refined product, there are wider implications for the overall product tanker market if the virus continues to spread across Latin America. If US refiners do not see demand recovering south of the border, they will either need to maintain run rates at lower levels or push more product to the domestic markets, either way the outcome isn’t great for the clean tanker market, Gibson said.

“Uncertainty will remain elevated in the months ahead. A second wave and increased containment measures cannot be ruled out. The bottom line is that until there is a return to normality in the world, demand can only recover so much. However, given how good the tanker party was just a few weeks ago, should we really be surprised to find ourselves with such a big hangover?”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide