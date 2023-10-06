UNCTAD Smart Sustainable Ports project launched

The day before the Port Endeavor meeting, IAPH communications director Victor Shieh joined fellow IAPH members Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority’s Daniel Asare (3rd from left) and Mauritius Ports Authority’s Kailash B. Dhunnoo (1st from left) in person at an expert group meeting to review and refine the methodology to assess and determine the Smart and Sustainable (SSP) status of ports, a project launched by UNCTAD with UN funding over the next two years.

The two IAPH members have joined Tanger Med Port Authority as three pilots to analyse future renewable energy needs and opportunities for ports in developing countries. The consultancy STP is planning to develop a port energy transition scorecard which could be widely applicable to developing countries in the future. IAPH provided their inputs alongside several other NGOs and the IMO and we will follow the project’s progress. We thank UNCTAD’s Economic Affairs Officer Luisa Antonia Rodriguez Ortega (2nd from right) and Chief of Transport Section Frida Youssef (2nd from left) for hosting the meeting and inviting IAPH to take part.

Source: IAPH