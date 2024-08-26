Under the Patronage of the Governor of Makkah Region..

Prince Saud bin Mishal Inaugurates Maersk’s Largest Global Logistics Investment at Jeddah Islamic Port Worth SAR 1.3b

Under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of the Makkah Region, and in the presence of HE Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, inaugurated Maersk’s largest global logistics investment at Jeddah Islamic Port. The total investment value is 1.3 billion riyals, and the event was attended by several leaders from the logistics and maritime sectors in the Kingdom.

Following the inauguration of the new logistics park at the port, His Excellency the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services stated:

“This logistics park is one of 10 logistics parks at Jeddah Islamic Port launched with private sector investments. This initiative is part of the strategy of the Saudi Ports Authority and the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services to develop logistics parks in Saudi ports in partnership with the private sector and leading national and international companies. It aims to enhance the efficiency of logistics services and strengthen operational capabilities in the Kingdom’s ports, reinforcing their leading and prominent role on the international maritime map.”

His Excellency Al-Jasser highlighted the substantial support provided to the transport and logistics system by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, may Allah protect them. He noted that the Saudi port sector is witnessing major and unprecedented leaps in operational performance efficiency, achieving record figures in international indicators, and expanding maritime lines and sea connectivity with countries worldwide. The logistics sector and Saudi ports have become highly attractive platforms for major global companies and both foreign and local capital to invest in and establish logistics parks. The foreign investment flows in this sector have exceeded SAR 10 billion, contributing to economic growth, knowledge transfer, and providing more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the sector, further enhancing the Kingdom’s standing as a global logistics hub.

His Excellency the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services further explained that the new logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port will contribute to supporting the Kingdom’s economic activity and providing high-efficiency logistics services to support trade movement and exports to external markets, as well as enhance supply chain and logistics services. He added that the transport and logistics system, with the support of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, will continue to achieve the ambitious goals and targets of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, HE Mr. Omar Hariri, the President of the Saudi Ports Authority, emphasized that the new logistics park is an extension of the multiple strategic partnerships that “Mawani” has entered into with major global and national companies. He pointed out the role of the new logistics park in supporting the growth of the logistics services industry and enhancing economic and developmental activities by providing advanced and intelligent logistics solutions that facilitate export movement and support supply chains. This contributes to significant and qualitative leaps in operational performance at the ports and strengthens the capabilities of the logistics sector and global trade movement.

The integrated logistics park spans an area of 225,000 square meters and includes storage and distribution areas capable of accommodating exports and imports of general cargo, warehouses for storing refrigerated food products, a re-export area, and LCL (Less than Container Load) cargo shipping areas. It also features an e-commerce fulfillment center with high-density storage designs, pioneering mechanical solutions, and an internal women’s academy offering specialized training programs for women. Maersk aims to create employment opportunities for Saudi women in its facilities to make a tangible impact on improving gender diversity in the workplace.

The park operates with an advanced warehouse management system that applies modern technologies and digital solutions for efficient inventory management, along with the latest security technologies to ensure the safety and security of the park, its workers, and customer goods.

Source: Mawani