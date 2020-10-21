Understanding liquefaction and the associated risks

BIMCO attended a very useful webinar on understanding liquefaction risks associated with the carriage of Group A cargoes in the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes (IMSBC) Code. Members are encouraged to view this webinar for a better understanding of the problems that can occur with Group A cargoes.

BIMCO attended a webinar that was conducted by the UK P&I Club on 8th October 2020, discussing pertinent issues that can affect the carriage of group A cargoes in the IMSBC Code.

In this webinar, the following issues were discussed:

• Various scenarios that might develop during the carriage of group A Cargoes, A group A cargo is defined as one that may liquefy if shipped at a moisture content in excess of its transportable moisture limit ( TML).

• The science behind the process of liquefaction

• Practical issues in the Philippines & other remote ports

• Understanding issues such as TML and flow moisture point ( FMP) etc and how problems may come up

Members are encouraged to view this webinar, in particular in understanding why due diligence is always required when carrying group A cargoes in particular from remote regions where the probability of problems or accidents occurring is higher.



BIMCO would like to thank the UK P&I club for permission to show this webinar for our members.

Source: BIMCO