Understanding scrubbers: expectations and reality

With the 1 January 2020 effective implementation date for the new global sulphur control regime fast approaching, views across the industry remain polarised as to the best way to navigate the regulatory and operational challenges ahead. Exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) provide one of the main compliance options for both existing ships and new buildings.

TMC has been providing advice to industry stakeholders – including owners, managers, charterers and banks. The choice of scrubber system is important but the need to plan for the operational and maintenance aspects of running these systems must not be under-estimated advises Gary Rawlings, Head of Engineering for TMC. ‘There’s so much at stake. It is important that the system chosen provides compliance confidence and meets return on investment criteria.’

On Monday 9th September, at London International Shipping Week 2019, leading global marine consultancy and Bureau Veritas Group Company, TMC Marine, will present on the reality of selecting, installing, integrating, commissioning and operating scrubbers.

A host of fundamental questions remain even for those who have opted to install exhaust gas cleaning systems on board their ships. Decisions taken today will have a major bearing on vessel performance, operability and operation. While there are no easy answers, some see opportunity and many acknowledge the risk that comes with inactivity.

TMC’s Gary Rawlings:

“The questions facing ship owners are not just whether to go for an open loop, closed loop or hybrid system. Decisions on timing, manufacturer, materials, degree of integration etc. all of which may be given less of a priority are no less important. Choices made today will significantly impact both costs upfront and down the line and even affect how the system performs or needs to be maintained.

Scrubbers may only be a stop gap solution for some, but the risks in getting it wrong are still very real.

Few other parties today are in the position, as we at TMC are, of being able to impart knowledge learned in the real world.

Whether you are an owner, operator, insurer or other interested stakeholder, our briefing will provide a current and practical overview of the process and pitfalls from concept to operation.”

TMC will present their findings on the reality of fitting scrubbers as part of the Bureau Veritas LISW 2019 Briefing Seminar on September 9th alongside speakers presenting on ship recycling and environmental concerns following a casualty.

Source: Bureau Veritas