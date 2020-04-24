Underwhelming Oil Cut Will Weaken OPEC Credibility

The headlines suggest a bold new era for the OPEC-plus cartel after members agreed to a historic supply cut deal of nearly 10 million barrels a day over the weekend to help offset colossal demand losses from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Don’t believe the hype. There is no brave new future for the OPEC-plus alliance or managed oil markets. The global agreement to cut oil production is the beginning of the end for cartel-style managers.

The three-year-old alliance between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 10 other oil-producing countries may hang together for the duration of this new two-year deal, but the internal dynamics of the group have not changed.

Recall that the alliance collapsed spectacularly in early March when Russia balked at making new supply cuts in response to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting Saudi Arabia to launch a market-flooding price war.

Such is how the captains of OPEC-plus behaved during the oil industry’s worst-ever crisis. Are we suddenly supposed to believe that everything is now hunky-dory between Saudi Arabia and Russia?

They most definitely are not. The mistrust and lingering animosity were on full display in early April when the two blamed each other in public for the broken oil market and the demise of OPEC-plus alliance, forcing the postponement of the kingdom’s call for an “urgent meeting” of members on April 6.

When that meeting finally happened on April 9, it ended up taking four days for all sides to deliver a deal that has underwhelmed oil markets, which are focused squarely on the coronavirus-related demand destruction now estimated at 20-30 million barrels a day.

The OPEC-plus result was delayed by Mexico’s refusal to accept a new production cut of 400,000 barrels a day. When a minnow of an oil-producer like Mexico, whose production is in free fall, can stamp its feet and get its way, you know the OPEC-plus agreement is fragile.

Why did Saudi Arabia insist that Mexico be part of the final agreement when its contribution was insignificant? Because the Saudis knew that if Mexico was allowed to leave the group, it would open the exit for the other 22 members.

Saudi Arabia had bullied the other members of the cartel into signing new deals since late last year. That is when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) overhauled the Saudi energy ministry, sacking long-time minister and master diplomat Khalid al-Falih in favor of Prince Abulaziz bin Salman, the crown prince’s half brother. Saudi oil policy has essentially been directed by MbS ever since.

So why the sudden resurrection of the OPEC-plus group this month? You could argue that market forces, specifically the rapidly filling storage tanks and tanking physical oil prices, forced the reunion.

That doesn’t tell the whole story, though.

The truth is that Saudi Arabia decided to end its price war and call an urgent meeting of the broader oil-producers group after U.S. President Donald Trump intervened. President Trump saw that low prices were destroying America’s oil industry, forcing job losses and doing extensive damage to a critical and strategic sector of the domestic economy.

Trump and past U.S. administrations have typically cajoled OPEC to increase supply and lower prices for the sake of U.S. consumers. With Americans on lockdown at home, though, cheap gasoline doesn’t have the same political benefits that it has in the past.

What did Trump say to the Saudi leadership to get it to reconcile with Moscow? The best bet is that Trump threatened to end America’s long-time guarantee of the kingdom’s security.

Take it or leave it. Without U.S. protection, Saudi Arabia is an easy target in a volatile region where it has plenty of enemies.

Saudi Arabia needed the United States to protect it from Saddam Hussein’s Iraq nearly 30 years ago, and it needs protection from Iran and its numerous regional proxies today. Trump has delivered on the latter for Riyadh, hitting Iran with the hardest sanctions possible over the past three years. The United States has also been instrumental in safeguarding Saudi oil fields since last September, after the devastating attacks on the kingdom’s oil fields by Iran-backed Houthis from Yemen.

Saudi officials recently took phone calls from several U.S. Senators from oil-producing states, who implored Riyadh to call off the price war and resume active management of the global markets. Many of these lawmakers urged Trump to apply harsh measures on Saudi Arabia, including tariffs on its oil exports and reintroducing so-called “NOPEC” anti-cartel legislation, if the kingdom did not come around to the U.S. perspective.

The impetus for Moscow to deal existed as well. Saudi Arabia blinked first but Russia was also getting crushed by low prices — which dropped faster and lower than Russian President Vladimir Putin anticipated.

There is also another reason Russia and the other OPEC-plus member countries to return to the negotiating table.

Saudi Arabia is exposed by President Trump’s political goals. If the Saudis want to maintain the special relationship that the kingdom has enjoyed with the United States for decades, they need to respond to Washington on oil policy. The U.S. oil industry is too big to fail — and the administration understands that allowing it to collapse would cause a domino effect that would topple the financial institutions that have long supported shale players.

The Saudis have little choice but to shoulder the majority of the oil production cuts to keep the United States happy. Russia understands that the Saudis are in a precarious position and is all too happy to take advantage of it.

Riyadh must maintain a stable oil market to keep Washington happy. That makes maintaining cohesion among the OPEC-plus alliance members a much more difficult task for the Saudis. After all, why should Russia or the other alliance members be expected to comply with cuts if Saudi Arabia has to meet them anyway?

No one should. Cheating among the OPEC-plus members was rampant before the March collapse of the group. Russia was the worst cheater of them all. The moment demand improves in Europe or Asia, expect Russian compliance to drop like a stone. And when that happens, history shows that compliance among the other members, even old-school OPEC members like Iraq and Nigeria, also falters.

The production limits will limp along, perhaps even for the full two years as intended. But the past issues that contributed to the group’s collapse will remain a potential stumbling block. Much will depend on how long Saudi Arabia is willing to carry the burden for the rest of the group.

Saudi Arabia has little recourse now. It cannot start another price war. MsB played his strongest cards and got Trumped, literally.

Despite calls by Russia and other members of the OPEC+ group for the United States and other G20 producing countries to share in the production cuts, those demands were quickly forgotten as soon as the Saudis announced a deal. The United States, Canada, Norway and Brazil all avoided making firm commitments to reduce their production.

Trump and Saudi officials can tout additional “supply cuts” that G20 countries may add to shrinking the global supply glut, but they are not bankable. The markets understand that, too. Benchmark Brent crude fell below $30 a barrel again this week.

Huge doubts are hanging over the OPEC-plus cuts. The only certainty is that Saudi Arabia needs the deal to hang together both to keep the White House happy and because they require an oil price of about $80 a barrel to balance their fiscal budget.

When demand returns to the oil market and cheating again becomes rampant, the Saudis will fallback on threats and bullying to try to keep the group in line. Eventually, something will give — Mexico’s weekend tantrum demonstrated that — and the alliance will crumble.

Once the pandemic passes, the old dynamics will reassert themselves. Russia was never sold on long-term market management. Moscow merely viewed it as a situational response, one it had grown tired of. And there’s no evidence that the Kremlin has changed its view in the past month.

For Saudi Arabia, the situation is more serious. OPEC is finished as a powerful cartel. Once oil demand flattens out, it will become very difficult to manage the market and hold OPEC together.

The ascension of the erratic and brash MbS to the throne in the coming years will likely make the situation worse. His tendency to play the strongman comes when the kingdom’s leverage over other oil-producing countries is at its weakest.

