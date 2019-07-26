UNERCO Petroleum Expands Team

We are pleased to announce that former Arkas Bunker Key Accounts & Trade Manager, Can Onay and former Arkas Bunker Risk and Finance Manager, Cagatay Azakli joined Unerco team.

Can Onay joined Istanbul office as Sales & Trade Manager, responsible for all sales and trade activities.

Cagatay Azakli joined Izmir office as CFO ; responsible for finance, accounting and risk management of Unerco

Mr. Can Onay has Master degree in Business Administration. He speaks Turkish, English, Italian and French.

He has a vast experience in physical bunker supply, bunker trading and fleet bunker purchases in all the regions.

Mr. Cagatay Azaklı has undergraduate degree in Business Administration and masters degree in Financial Engineering. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and speaks Turkish, English and German.

He has 10+ years experience in leading financial institutions and real sector companies of Turkey.

Source: UNERCO Petroleum