“Unfolding the LNG supply chain in Eastern Mediterranean”: The outcomes of Poseidon Med II event in Limassol

in International Shipping News 13/06/2019

The LNG bunkering story for Eastern Mediterranean was unveiled on 11th June in Limassol during the event organised by the European co-funded Poseidon Med II project. Government officials along with representatives from the shipping and energy industry shaped the event agenda, which comprised of interesting presentations and a vivid panel discussion on the stage of Crowne Plaza Limassol Ballroom.

During the welcome session, Cyprus Deputy Minister of Shipping Natasa Pilides underlined the importance of the industry preparation to meet the environmental challenges set by international regulations. “We are looking forward to such LNG projects that offer realistic solutions to shipping industry”, she concluded.

Cyprus Deputy Minsiter Natasa Pilides during her welcome speech

During his presentation, George Polychroniou, Poseidon Med II Project Manager, Executive Director Strategy & Business Development at Public Gas Corporation (DEPA), announced the BlueHubs project which will materialise LNG bunkering applications in the ports of the region, based on the outcomes of Poseidon Med II. Stella Fyfe, European Projects Coordinator at Bunkernet, revealed the specific LNG bunkering plans for Cyprus, which include the market preparation (under CYnergy project) the FSRU installation (under CyprusGas2EU), the construction of an LNG bunkering vessel based in Limassol and 2 Mobile LCNG stations & 3 LNG tanker trucks (within BlueHubs project).

Snapshot from the Roundtable discussion (from left: Stella Fyfe, Bunkernet; Joseph Florentin, DESFA; Oleg Kalinin, SCF Management Services; Peter Wallace, Lavar Shipping; Antonis Trakakis, Arista Shipping; George Polychroniou, DEPA; Panayiotis Mitrou, Lloyd’s Register)

The LNG feeding source of the region, the Revithoussa LNG terminal, and its small-scale profile was highlighted by Joseph Florentin, Poseidon Med II Technical Coordinator & Corporate Development Department Manager at Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA).

The first session was concluded with Panayiotis Mitrou, Technology & Innovation Manager, South Europe, Marine & Offshore Business Development at Lloyd’s Register, who pointed out that safety and training requirements are all ready in place for the East Med transition to LNG.

Audience photo capture

Whether the shipping industry is prepared for the LNG as fuel option was the focus of the roundtable discussion with all speakers and the contribution of Oleg Kalinin, Fleet Director at SCF Management Services (Cyprus) and Antonis Trakakis, Technical Manager at Arista Shipping under the moderation of Peter Wallace, Chief Engineer Oil & Gas at Lavar Shipping. The panellists reacted to audience insights on the benefits of LNG as fuel compared to other options, the infrastructure challenge, conversion costs & safety implications as well as the horizon of LNG bunkering operations in Cyprus, which were highlighted during a live-poll.
Source: Poseidon Med II

