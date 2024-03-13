Union Maritime to build world’s greenest and most efficient long-range tankers with WindWings®

Union Maritime Ltd, a leading tanker owner and operator, is making waves in maritime sustainability with its plan to build two new LR2 tankers with WindWings®. The two vessels, currently being built at the renowned Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) yard in China, will each feature three WindWings®, a cutting-edge wind propulsion technology developed by British design and engineering firm BAR Technologies.

The shipping industry is increasingly embracing wind propulsion technology to enhance ship efficiency and reduce the sector’s CO2 emissions. Union Maritime’s two new long-range tankers are the latest vessels to adopt BAR Technologies’ WindWings® solution, following the successful installation of the technology onto the Pyxis Ocean and Berge Olympus vessels in the second half of 2023.

WindWings® have demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, with potential savings of up to 1.5 tonnes of fuel and around 5 tonnes of CO2 per wing per day on typical global routes. WindWings® operate in conjunction with a route optimisation system that adjusts the rigid sails based on wind conditions, vessel speed, and course, all without compromising the vessel’s speed.

Union Maritime’s latest vessels underscore its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the maritime industry. The company has also invested in energy-saving technology, data collection and analysis, and low- or zero-GHG sources, aiming to surpass the IMO’s GHG reduction targets.

The milestone agreement closely follows BAR Technologies’ partnership with manufacturing partner CM Energy Tech (CMET), a company listed on the Hong Kong stock market with its biggest shareholder being the China Merchants Industry Holding, which now manages the value chain of procurement and construction of WindWings® and their installation throughout shipyards Asia.

The LR2 tankers each boast a size of 114,000 DWT and are designed by SWS’s own team and classed by Lloyds Register. They will be delivered in late 2025.

Lauren Cadji, Managing Director Union Maritime Ltd, the shipowner and operator, said: “We are excited to work with BAR Technologies and CMET on this project, which will enable us to reduce our fuel consumption and emissions significantly. WindWings® have increasingly been proven to enhance the performance and efficiency of vessels around the world. We are looking forward to the successful delivery and operation of the WindWings® on our newbuild vessels.”

John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said: “Our latest contract with UML demonstrates the growing demand for our WindWings® technology and the benefits it can bring to the maritime industry. We are also proud to partner with CMET, who have the expertise and experience to deliver our WindWings® to the highest standards. We look forward to seeing the WindWings® in action on the newbuild vessels and helping UML achieve its sustainability goals.”

Zhan Huafeng, Executive Director and Executive President of CM Energy, said: “Our latest collaboration with BAR Technologies and UML on this exciting project marks yet another milestone for the adoption of wind propulsion technology in the shipping sector. We are committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions to our customers and contributing to the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.”

Source: Union Maritime Ltd.