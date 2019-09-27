Unipec emerges biggest spot buyer of heavy grade Colombian, Ecuadorean crudes in September

China’s Unipec has been very active in the Latin American crude market in recent weeks, aggressively bidding for and buying large cargoes of heavy sour grades in Colombia and Ecuador for September loading, according to recent tenders and loading program data.

Unipec’s purchases of heavy grades from those two South American oil producers could have been done to compensate crude barrels from Iran and Venezuela, currently under US sanctions, which historically have been among the top 10 suppliers of crude for China.

Confirmation from Unipec, however, was unavailable as the company does not discuss trading activity with the media.

It is worth noting that the Chinese company bought nearly 6.5 million barrels of Colombian and Ecuadorean grades to load in September, before the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil processing facility and the Khurais oil field one week ago, which is expected to put additional pressure on global crude supplies in coming months.

Since June, and after a waiver for Iranian crude buyers expired in May, Saudi Arabia had become the top exporter of crude to China, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

UNIPEC TO LOAD OVER HALF OF SEPTEMBER VASCONIA CARGOES

In September, Unipec is scheduled to load 2.5 million barrels of medium sour Vasconia crude, more than half the 4.5 million barrels Colombia will export out of the port of Covenas this month, a loading program data showed.

In the same period last year, Unipec loaded only two cargoes of Vasconia of 500,000 barrels each, according to the same data.

Additionally, four VLCC-sized cargoes with heavy sour Castilla Blend, totaling about 4 million barrels, also will be lifted by the Chinese company this month, according to the loading program.

Unipec has booked at least seven ships for September loading in the spot market — two VLCCs, three Suezmaxes, and two Aframaxes — according to S&P Global Platts fixture logs.

Suezmaxes Cape Bonny, Sea Garnet, and the Nordic Tellus were all slated for the port of Covenas, Colombia, to Chiriqui Grande, Panama, runs across the month of September, as well as Aframaxes Cape Taft and Cabo Forward.

Unipec also booked the New Joviality for a Covenas-China run, scheduled to load October 20 at an unreported rate. Freight for VLCCs loading in the Americas had been sitting at annual highs earlier in the week.

The VLCC 270,000 mt Caribbean-China route was last assessed Wednesday at lumpsum $8.1 million, or $30/mt. So far in 2019, freight for the route has averaged at lumpsum $6.1 million, up from the previous year, when it averaged $5.6 million.

THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR ECUADOR’S ORIENTE

Earlier in September, Unipec Americas was awarded with over 3 million barrels of heavy sour Oriente crude in a tender. Ecuadorean state oil company Petroecuador sold the lot in 10 separate cargoes of 360,000 barrels each to be loaded in October, November and December.

The Chinese company paid a premium of $2.40/b compared with NYMEX WTI for the Oriente barrels, according to Petroecuador’s website.

The price was well above other bids posted for the same cargoes that ranged between minus $3/b and plus 90 cents/b, market sources said. Unipec has a long-term contract to buy Oriente from Petroecuador.

In 2014, Unipec, PetroChina and PetroThailand signed long-term loan-for-oil contracts with Petroecuador during the administration of Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa, who used the capital to fund social programs.

Although sources have anticipated weaker prices for heavy sour grades in the last quarter of this year, ahead of the International Maritime Organization’s low-sulfur marine fuel regulation to be effective in 2020, Colombian and Ecuadorean crude prices have remained relatively high due mainly to firm demand from Asia.

The IMO 2020 sulfur cap regulation aims to reduce the sulfur content in marine fuels, a product obtained by processing heavy sour crudes, to 0.5% from the existing 3.5%.

So far in September, the average differential for Castilla Blend has been minus ICE Brent $4.30/b compared with an average discount of $8.95/b in the same period of 2018, Platts data showed.

For Oriente, the average differential has been ICE Brent plus $2.24/b in September, versus an average 85 cents premium recorded in September 2018, according to the same data.

