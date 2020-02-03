Recent News

  

Unipec stops West African crude buying as virus hits Chinese demand – sources

Unipec, the trading arm of Chinese refiner Sinopec, has stopped buying West African crude cargoes as the coronavirus outbreak in China leads to refinery run cuts in the world’s biggest oil importer, two trading sources said on Monday.

Unipec was also offering to re-sell at least five Angolan crude cargoes loading in March, one of the sources said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julia Payne and Noah Browning; Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Edmund Blair)

