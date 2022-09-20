Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Uniper remains in talks with Qatar, no deal yet on LNG delivery expansion

Uniper remains in talks with Qatar, no deal yet on LNG delivery expansion

in Oil & Companies News 20/09/2022

Uniper continues to be in talks with Qatar about the future supply of liquefied natural gas but has not reached a deal so far, it said on Monday, adding it would not take part in an upcoming trip by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the Gulf region.

“Uniper is currently working hard to diversify its sources of gas supply. Qatar also plays an important role in this,” Uniper said in emailed comments.

“Within this framework, we are constantly in talks with our Qatari partners to expand our supplies. However, there is not yet an agreement on the expansion/extension of LNG deliveries.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software