Uniper remains in talks with Qatar, no deal yet on LNG delivery expansion

Uniper continues to be in talks with Qatar about the future supply of liquefied natural gas but has not reached a deal so far, it said on Monday, adding it would not take part in an upcoming trip by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the Gulf region.

“Uniper is currently working hard to diversify its sources of gas supply. Qatar also plays an important role in this,” Uniper said in emailed comments.

“Within this framework, we are constantly in talks with our Qatari partners to expand our supplies. However, there is not yet an agreement on the expansion/extension of LNG deliveries.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz)