Uniper says it sees Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal by 2023

German utility Uniper believes the planned Wilhelmshaven floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) can come on stream in the year 2023, its chief financial officer said in a call.

Sascha Bibert, in a call with reporters on nine-month financial results, said that there is good demand for the gas and interest from suppliers of sea-borne gas into Germany.

Uniper, which trades LNG and has LNG offtake commitments from U.S. producers, will be a facilitator of the 10 billion cubic metres regasification project, while various possible partners are interested in booking capacity or buying shares in a future terminal operator. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz)