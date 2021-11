Uniper’s commodity trading boosts 9-month results on volatile prices

Volatile gas prices boosted Uniper’s UN01.DE commodity trading desk and caused a 52% increase in nine-month adjusted operating profit, the German utility majority owned by Finland’s Fortum FORTUM.HE said on Friday.

Apart from rising gas prices, Global Commodities — which include Uniper’s trading and plant optimisation activities — benefited from unusual weather conditions in North America, Uniper said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)