Unique Group and AMCS sign agreement to develop USV Coxswain course

Leading integrated subsea and offshore solutions provider, Unique Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AMC Search (AMCS), the training and consultancy division of the Australian Maritime College to jointly develop a maritime industry accredited Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Coxswain’s course.

For over 30 years, AMCS, has offered bespoke courses and consultancy services for the civilian and defence maritime sector. This industry-academia collaboration will see Unique Group provide the latest autonomous survey technology from its pool of autonomous equipment, with AMCS developing a comprehensive training course incorporating collision regulations and navigation considerations for unmanned systems in commercial operations.

As well as being delivered globally by AMCS using Unique Group’s fleet of USVs as training platforms and base stations as training simulators, the course will also be offered to Unique Group’s clients, as a part of the USV product package.

Commenting on the partnership, Sahil Gandhi, Unique Group COO said: “We are excited to collaborate on building educational and training programs for the emerging autonomous offshore industry. We believe that this emerging technology will become a significant segment within the offshore value chain in the future and as technical experts, providing asset management and knowledge-sharing solutions for our customers globally is the next step for us. We look forward to this successful partnership with AMCS.”

Dean Cook, AMCS CEO, added: “We have witnessed Unique Group’s USV capabilities first-hand during our Winterfest ’21 event, and we are delighted to partner with them to develop this course. Our mariner’s course, encompassing all the latest technology upgrades available in the USV industry will equip future USV Coxswains with the best knowledge and skills.”

