Unique Group Appoints Sahil Gandhi as CEO: Ushering in a New Era of Growth

Unique Group, global innovators in subsea technologies and engineering, has announced the appointment of Sahil Gandhi to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Himanshu (Harry) Gandhi, who will now assume the position of Chairman of the Group.

Acting as Unique Group’s COO since 2017, Sahil has previously held Executive Director and Group Sales Manager roles. Under his leadership, the company has experienced rapid growth, diversifying its portfolio into unmanned survey technology and initiating digitisation that led the business to operational excellence, as well as renewing its commitment towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Harry Gandhi, Chairman of Unique Group, founded the company in 1993 with three employees, turning it into a thriving multinational organization with over 500 employees today. Harry Gandhi expressed his confidence in Sahil’s ability to lead the company into the future, stating, “Over the years, Sahil has been instrumental in shaping Unique Group to become a leader in providing comprehensive technical and digital solutions for the subsea, renewable, and wider energy industries, with a continued focus on sustainability. Sahil’s appointment heralds the beginning of a new era for Unique Group, and I’m confident that his expertise, passion, and ambition will steer the company towards new heights.”

Upon assuming his new role, Sahil Gandhi expressed his commitment to building on the company’s legacy and positioning Unique Group as a frontrunner in providing subsea innovation for clients. He emphasised his dedication to innovation and transforming the industry by developing new products across various divisions, including survey, unmanned solutions, diving, buoyancy, and load testing.

Unique Group has already made significant strides in its growth strategy, with technical appointments in the first quarter and major development plans in the pipeline. The company is set to launch key products under its Unmanned Surface Vessel portfolio, expand its global facilities, and introduce new divisions throughout the second quarter and the remainder of the year. To support its ambitious plans, Unique Group has made multimillion-dollar investments in autonomous research and development programs and digitisation initiatives.

With Sahil Gandhi at the helm, Unique Group is poised to achieve even greater success and drive innovation in the subsea technology sector. The company’s continued commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions will solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

