Unique ICS Leadership Insights Series Delivers New Perspectives for the Shipping Industry

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is running a unique series of digital events which will give shipping industry leaders an insight into how the post-COVID direction of national policies and corporate strategies outside the industry will impact on the future of shipping and international trade.

The ICS Leadership Insights Series is designed to help senior decision makers better understand the changes taking place in the operating environment. It brings together industry leaders, policymakers and financiers to discuss the global shifts that have arisen in the wake of the pandemic and chart the path back to economic growth, stability and resilience. Providing a high-level perspective for the maritime sector, the Series focuses on how other industries are responding to this new world, and how that will impact our own business.

The first event, Shipping 2020 – Analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, arranged in conjunction with DNV GL, takes place on Wednesday September 9th.

It explores how much COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way we do business – both for good and bad; identifies the key challenges that are still facing the shipping industry to resolve the crew change issue and prevent a recurrence; and looks at lessons to be learnt and alliances to be forged for the future.

With speakers coming from a broad range of disciplines and offering a range of perspectives, the series is chaired by Esben Poulsson, Chairman of The International Chamber of Shipping, with the panel including:

Hugo De Stoop, CEO, EuroNav, Belgium

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV GL, Germany

Gerardo A. Borromeo, CEO PTC Holdings, The Philippines

Guy Ryder, Secretary General, International Labour Organization, Switzerland

Guy Platten, Secretary General, ICS

Esben Poulsson said: “Understanding the systemic changes in the world and being able to deal with new risks is vital for any leader, no matter in which industry or wherever you may operate. Creating a more informed dialogue will ensure that we are able to make the right decisions as we shape the future of shipping.”

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen added: “Understanding the full scope of the pandemic’s impact on different industry players, and their response to it, is vital if we are to chart a path back to economic growth, stability and resilience. As we enter what I view as a period of maritime renaissance, our guiding principles must be anchored in closer collaboration and tireless innovation. It is these principles which I believe will help future-proof us against future black swan events.”

Source: ICS