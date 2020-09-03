United Heavy Lift Appoints Dominik Stehle As Chief Commercial Officer

United Heavy Lift (UHL) , announced today the appointment of Dominik Stehle to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, effective September 15, 2020. He will be based at UHL’s headquarters in Hamburg, Germany. Together with Managing Director Andreas Rolner he will be leading the company’s global commercial sales and marketing activities (especially focussing on industrial projects and oil and gas) and continue to expand UHL’s footprint and customer base.

Mr. Stehle joins United Heavy Lift with close to 20 years of professional experience in the international shipping and logistics industry, having previously served as Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Board of the deugro Group. Stehle is a seasoned leader and his appointment is part of the expansion strategy initiated earlier this year with the addition of several state-of-the-art heavy lift vessels.

“We are excited to welcome Dominik to United Heavy Lift as we look forward to expanding our activities and continue building our management team for the future,” said United Heavy Lift’s founder, Lars Rolner. “Dominik’s leadership, track-record and broad experience will be essential as we continue to expand our business and services”. “The people and management team at United Heavy Lift share a commitment to excellence and sustainability”, said Dominik Stehle. “I look forward to joining a great team and commercial organization focused on offering first-class ocean transportation services and pushing boundaries for technically sophisticated projects.”

United Heavy Lift United Heavy Lift (UHL) is one of the leading providers of global tramp services for ocean transportation of heavy lift, breakbulk and project cargo – as a privately owned company, serving the project and breakbulk market successfully since inception in 2015. With an operating fleet of approximately 24 multipurpose heavy lift, semi-submersible vessels and deck carriers, United Heavy Lift offers the full bandwidth ranging from standard ocean transportation to custom made engineering and transport solutions. Managed under the umbrella of the United Shipping Group, UHL is complemented and supported by its affiliated companies; United Wind Logistics (UWL), United Engineering Solutions (UES) and United Heavy Transport (UHT) which handles the group’s fleet of Module Deck carrier and Semi-Submersibles.

Source: United Heavy Lift (UHL)