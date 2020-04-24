United Heavy Lift Appoints Intermarine As Commercial Agent

United Heavy Lift (UHL), a leader in effective, innovative, and tailor-made heavylift transport solutions continues to expand its global commercial network by appointing Intermarine as its exclusive commercial agent in North America.

“Two successful players in the heavylift market are aligning their goals,” said United Heavy Lift CEO, Lars Bonnesen. “Together we are stronger and together we will move forward.”

Intermarine, a leading provider of ocean freight services to the oil and gas, mining, power, and infrastructure industries, will promote the commercial maritime business of UHL for cargoes controlled in North America. Together, Intermarine and UHL will provide customers with the quality service, performance, and reliability for which each company has a long-standing reputation.

“We are excited to represent UHL commercially, leveraging our strong network and expertise in the region,” said Intermarine CEO, Richard Seeg. “We are confident that this relationship will benefit our mutual customers with an even wider scope of services and cargo logistics solutions.”

Intermarine Director of Chartering, Rene Pedersen will lead the commercial efforts with a focus on multi-purpose and heavylift tonnage, including UHL’s newly acquired fleet of nine F900 Ecolift vessels. Pedersen has nearly 20 years of chartering and logistics experience, including many years working alongside UHL’s Bonnesen. The years of working experience between personnel in the two organizations will provide trusted and seamless service to customers.

“We are extremely happy to work with Intermarine and Rene Pedersen again; Intermarine has a solid history in the North American market and has built a strong network over the years,” said Bonnesen. “In addition, I am also personally happy to join forces with Mr. Pedersen again. In fact, I have known Mr. Pedersen and worked with him for nearly 20 years. He started his career in shipping working for me as a trainee. He has my complete trust. I know how capable he is.”

Source: United Group / United Heavy Lift: