United Marguisa Lines, New Actor In The Project Cargo Industry

In continuation of the joint sailing agreement (JSA) between Marguisa and United Heavy Lift, we are proud to announce the establishment of United Marguisa Lines ApS (UML), the operating company for our joint services to the African continent. The first year of the joint sailings has proven valuable to our many clients, and we therefore decided to further formalize this service. The new company is headed by Managing Directors Francisco Duran (of Marguisa) and Christian Monsted (of United Heavy Lift).

Two vessels ‘UML Veronica’ and ‘UML Valentina’ will be operating long term under this new company, and additional tonnage will be under charter as per the requirements of the semi liner sailings, usually 3-4 additional vessels are under charter on shorter duration. “While the market situation in West Africa has been under severe pressure the past year, we have still managed to continue servicing the trade with biweekly sailings ex Mediterranean, and monthly sailings ex the Continent. Therefore, we feel confident that we can grow this trade even further the coming years, and furthermore expand our offerings to include East Africa, where we focus especially on the massive LNG projects in Mozambique”, says Christian Monsted. Francisco Durán, remarks that “the startup of United Marguisa Lines confirms the long-run commitment of United Heavy Lift and Marguisa with Africa and particularly with the development of its breakbulk and project cargo industry.

We have a long road ahead of us, plenty of challenges and opportunities, but that road is well paved and enjoys a very motivated, customer oriented and skilled team which is eager to continue providing the African market with effective, innovative and sustainable sea transport solutions.”

Source: United Marguisa Lines ApS (UML)